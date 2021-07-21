AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 21.

Thursday, Jul. 22 10:00 AM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Region 7 Early Childhood Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Zachary Clark, Idaho DHW PIO, Zachary.Clark@dhw.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0668

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 22 4:00 PM Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital ribbon cutting and open house – Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital ribbon cutting and open house, to introduce a new service line of Electroconvulsive Therapy and tours of the ECT Suite Ribbo

Location: 2131 S Bonito Way, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: https://www.havenbehavioral.com/

Contacts: Brenda Willson, Haven Behavioral Healthcare, bwillson@havenllc.com, 1 208 440 6866

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 22 6:30 PM Twin Falls County Democrats host Meet & Greet with Idaho Democratic Chair Fred Cornforth

Location: Sliger Auditorium 195 River Vista Place Twin Falls, ID

Weblinks: https://www.twinfallsdems.com/

Contacts: Twin Falls County Democrats, twinfallsdems@gmail.com