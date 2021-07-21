Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right-wing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to re-election in deep-red Oklahoma. But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.

Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name faces hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month. The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday that it found probable cause Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” This year, she shared links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media. Giddings claimed on Facebook that a political rival was pushing for the ethics hearing as a form of “dirty politics.” The 19-year-old intern had reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her. He denied wrongdoing but resigned.

Idaho lieutenant governor keeps focus on vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says the Biden administration could be behind private health care businesses requiring their employees get COVID-19 vaccines. McGeachin is acting governor with Gov. Brad Little out of the state. She has sent what she calls a formal inquiry to the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare concerning the requirement. Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System announced the vaccine requirement earlier this month ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread. They have said the vaccine requirements are intended to keep health care facilities open and employees and patients safe.

Northwest heat wave: Death toll reaches at least 112

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.

Three killed in shooting at rural Idaho motel

KAMIAH, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left three people dead at a rural motel in north-central Idaho on Monday evening. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Tuesday morning that the shooting in Kamiah is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, and that there is no ongoing threat. Deputies were called to the motel around 5 p.m. by someone who reported hearing shots fired. The sheriff’s office said all three of the people who were shot appeared to know each other. Officials have not yet released their names or ages.

Grazing fees could rise on state-owned land in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Grazing fees for cattle and sheep on state-owned land in Idaho could rise about 50%. The Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday presented a draft proposal to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board that would be the first change in the grazing rate calculation since 1993. Land Board members are required by the Idaho Constitution to maximize profit from state lands over the long term, mainly to benefit public schools. But the state currently only charges about a third of what private landowners charge. State officials are taking public comments through Sept. 3. The board could vote on the proposal later this year.