Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that’s currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high. Skies over New York City were hazy as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. Oregon’s Bootleg Fire grew to 606 square miles (1,569 square kilometers) — half the size of Rhode Island.

‘Every firefighter on deck’ this wildfire season in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As infernos continue to rage across Oregon, officials say that the state will need “every firefighter on deck” this wildfire season.” Currently, 5,000 firefighters are battling blazes in the state, including 2,000 working on the Bootleg Fire — the nation’s largest active wildfire that has grown to 607-square-mile (1,572 square kilometers). Along with the exceedingly hot and dry conditions, Ruiz-Temple said that this wildfire season is historic in terms of the amount of resources that have been deployed. Fire officials say that while there are still some local crews and National Guard members available to help, teams from Utah and California have also been brought to Oregon.

Northwest heat wave: Death toll reaches at least 112

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.

Eastern Idaho nuclear project goes from 12 to six reactors

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A Utah energy cooperative says it will reduce the number of small modular nuclear reactors it will build in Idaho from 12 to six. But Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems says the reactors will be more efficient than previously planned so the amount of power produced will only drop from 600 to 462 megawatts. A cooperative spokesman tells the Post Register that a plant with six reactors would be the right size for its members and outside utilities that want to join. The first-of-a-kind project is part of a U.S. Energy Department effort to reduce greenhouse gasses that cause climate change.

After declines, Oregon again sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is no exception as the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation, fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts are pointing at the highly contagious delta variant as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Last week the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases — an 11% increase from the previous week. Oregon’s data shows that the delta variant accounts for about only 5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but officials say that is likely an undercount and is expected to increase.

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze. Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away. These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below. An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week. In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.

Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are warning of a spike in shellfish-related illnesses believed to be connected to last month’s heat wave. The Washington Department of Health has reported 52 cases of vibriosis so far in July. That surpasses the highest number of cases ever recorded for the month. Of those cases, 26 were contracted from commercial oysters and four were harvested recreationally. The bacteria that causes the illness, vibrio, multiplies rapidly in warmer conditions. Health officials say another effect of the recent heat wave is the perfect storm of conditions for vibrio infections.

Portland shooting victim graduated high school last month

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting early Saturday in downtown Portland, Oregon, as an 18-year-old woman who had graduated from high school last month. Portland Police said Monday that Makayla Maree Harris was killed in what is believed to be a drive-by shooting. Relatives told The Oregonian/OregonLive that she had graduated from Grant High School in early June and was the youngest in her family with six siblings. Harris was one of two people killed in four different early morning shootings Saturday in Portland that also injured multiple people. Oregon’s largest city has seen gun violence and associated homicide rates soar in the past six months.