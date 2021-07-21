Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOUNT ST. HELENS SEARCH

Crews search for missing hiker near Mount St. Helens

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says crews are searching for a missing hiker, identified as 1st Lt. Brian Yang in the Coldwater area of Mount St. Helens. KOIN reports Yang, 25, was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around 12 p.m. on Sunday. According to its Twitter account, the Army’s I Corps is aware of Yang’s absence and is also involved in the effort.

MURDER SENTENCING

Man sentenced after being convicted in 2005 killing

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A man who has been convicted four times of killing a man in 2005 was sentenced on Tuesday, He said he plans to appeal, again. Terrance Jon Irby was sentenced to 32 years, four months in prison for killing James Rock, who was found stabbed and bludgeoned at his home in 2005. Irby was arrested in Marysville after fleeing a traffic stop. He was found with guns belonging to Rock. This was the fourth time Irby has been convicted of murdering Rock. His prior three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.

FITNESS CENTER SHOOTING

Des Moines police search for suspects in fatal gym shooting

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Des Moines police were searching for a man and woman who are suspected of fatally shooting a man at a gym. Investigators said the two suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous after the shooting. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Planet Fitness gym on Pacific Highway South. The victim’s identity was not immediately released. It was not immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside the gym or outside the fitness center. When paramedics arrived at the location, they tried to revive the victim but he died at the scene.

HIGHWAY-THROWING ROCKS

State Patrol: Man arrested after throwing rocks on I-90

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state troopers on Tuesday arrested a person in Seattle they believe was throwing rocks and debris at cars on the freeway — a recent trend officials say has become a growing problem in the Seattle area. The Seattle Times reports authorities arrested the 31-year-old man from Seattle for allegedly throwing rocks and debris at seven vehicles going west on Interstate 90 around 4 p.m. Trooper Chase Van Cleave said one of the three drivers who remained on scene reportedly started chasing the suspect after their vehicle was hit. The man stopped fleeing after a state trooper, who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area, arrived on scene. No one was injured.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-WASHINGTON

Northwest heat wave: Death toll reaches at least 112

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Wildfires: Washington to close all DNR lands in E. Wash.

MAZAMA, Wash. (AP) — State authorities said Tuesday the Department of Natural Resources would temporarily close all recreation and public access to DNR-managed lands in eastern Washington beginning July 23 due to the extreme fire danger. The closure takes effect on Friday. The move comes as a popular hiking and mountain biking region in north-central Washington state is under a layer of smoke as two large wildfires continue to burn in hilly, forested areas near the towns of Winthrop and Mazama in the Methow Valley. In total, state officials say about 900 fires have burned more than 218 square miles (565 square kilometers) this year.

UNITED AIRLINES-PAINE FIELD

United Airlines to halt service to Paine Field in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — United Airlines plans to suspend service out of Paine Field airport in Everett, Washington, beginning in early October. In a statement Monday, a United spokesperson said that the airline has “continued to evaluate and adapt its network” and that the decision is “based on demand trends.” The airline now operates one daily United Express flight between Denver International Airport and Paine Field, which will be discontinued beginning October 5, according to the statement. The Seattle Times reports United said it will continue to serve the region with nonstop service to Seattle from Denver, New York/Newark, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco

NURSE LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT

$5.5 million settlement reached in nurse lawsuit

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A class-action lawsuit brought by thousands of nurses who said they weren’t properly paid for lunch and other breaks has settled with Kitsap County’s main health care system, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. The case filed by a nurse at the former Harrison Medical Center included more than 7,000 employees of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. The lawsuit accused the health care system of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state law. Under the $5.5 million settlement, nurses will receive an average payment of $510. The actual amounts depend on wages and other factors.

SHELLFISH ILLNESSES-HEAT WAVE

Officials say shellfish illnesses linked to heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials are warning of a spike in shellfish-related illnesses believed to be connected to last month’s heat wave. The Washington Department of Health has reported 52 cases of vibriosis so far in July. That surpasses the highest number of cases ever recorded for the month. Of those cases, 26 were contracted from commercial oysters and four were harvested recreationally. The bacteria that causes the illness, vibrio, multiplies rapidly in warmer conditions. Health officials say another effect of the recent heat wave is the perfect storm of conditions for vibrio infections.

CATHOLIC BISHOP-RENO

Seattle bishop replacing retiring Catholic bishop in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of retiring Catholic Bishop Randolph R. Calvo of Reno and named Auxiliary Bishop Daniel H. Mueggenborg of Seattle as his successor. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, publicized the pope’s appointment of Muggenborg in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Mueggenborg, 59 has been an auxiliary bishop of Seattle since 2017. The Oklahoma native was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Tulsa. An altar server as a boy, he later served as pastor of three parishes in Tulsa. Calvo, who turns 70 next month, has headed the northern Nevada diocese since 2006.