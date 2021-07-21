Lithia Motors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) _ Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $304.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medford, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $10.75. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $11.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.56 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.

Lithia Motors shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAD