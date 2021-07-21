AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 21.

Wednesday, Jul. 21 1:00 PM Oregon Employment Department media briefing – Acting Oregon Employment Department Director David Gerstenfeld and Gail Krumenauer Employment State Economist holds media briefing via video conference to share updates on economic and workforce-related trends, employment services, and unemployment claims processing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Melanni Rosales, Oregon Employment Department, OED_Communications@oregon.gov

Via Zoom video conference: Members of the media must RSVP for call information by emailing OED_Communications@oregon.gov by 12 p.m. PT on July 21

Friday, Jul. 23 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley highlights ‘the urgent need to curb plastic pollution’ – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley and Surfrider Foundation Portland Chapter highlight ‘the urgent need to curb plastic pollution’ and discuss the ‘Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act’ and ‘National Bottle Bill’, via news conference. Other speakers include Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg

Location: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.surfrider.org/, https://twitter.com/Surfrider

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386; Bri Goodwin, Surfrider, bgoodwin@surfrider.org;

Please RSVP to oregon@surfrider.org * Logistical Questions: Krista Swan, Oregon Zoo: Krista.Swan@oregonzoo.org, 503-740-9922