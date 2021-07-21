Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke and ash from massive wildfires in the American West clouded the sky and led to air quality alerts Wednesday on parts of the East Coast as the effects of the blazes were felt 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers) away. By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

LITHIUM MINE NEVADA LAWSUIT

RENO, Nev. — A judge considering legal challenges to government approval of a Nevada mine at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium said Wednesday she’ll decide by the end of the month whether to grant the conservationists’ bid for a temporary ban on any digging at the site because of potential harm to sage grouse and other wildlife. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 760 words.

