Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 21.

Wednesday, Jul. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Wednesday, Jul. 21 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine makes Health through Housing property acquisition announcement – King County Executive Dow Constantine and Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus make next announcement of a Health through Housing property acquisition, via press conference

Location: 9 16th St NW, Auburn, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537

Following the press conference, media will be able to join a brief tour. * On-site contact: Chase Gallagher 206-308-7692

Wednesday, Jul. 21 1:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Okanogan County, discussing recent wildfires with Colville Tribe leadership (1:30 PM PDT), incident command leaders (2:00 PM PDT), and community members, Colville Government Center, 21 Colville St, Nespelem (3:00 PM PDT), before holding a media availability, Colville Government Center, 21 Colville St, Nespelem (3:30 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

All media planning to cover the 3 p.m. meeting with community members or the 3:30 p.m. media availability must RSVP with the governor’s office and bring their credentials

Wednesday, Jul. 21 7:00 PM Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala – Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala, with honorees including Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard and Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Other speakers include Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Pete Stauber, plus a performance from musician Natasha Bedingfield

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://globaldownsyndrome.org/, https://twitter.com/GDSFoundation

Contacts: Global Down Syndrome Foundation, 1 303 321 6277

Wednesday, Jul. 21 NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken – 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck, with the League revealing the initial roster of expansion side Seattle Kraken. The team pick 30 players – one from each other team, except previous expansion side Vegas Golden Knights – with each side allowed to protect no more than 11 players

Location: Gas Works Park, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nhl.com, https://twitter.com/NHL, #NHLDraft

Contacts: Emily Campbell, NHL, ecampbell@nhl.com

Wednesday, Jul. 21 AbSci expected to announce final IPO pricing – AbSci expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the AI-powered synthetic biology company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $15 – $17

Weblinks: https://www.absci.com/, https://twitter.com/abscibio

Contacts: AbSci press , press@absci.com

Thursday, Jul. 22 5:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen discusses Indo-Pacific engagement – Hudson Institute holds online event with Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, who discusses U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific region

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute, info@hudson.org, 1 202 974 2400

WATCH HERE: https://www.hudson.org/events/1989-virtual-event-indo-pacific-engagement-a-discussion-with-rep-rick-larsen-72021

Thursday, Jul. 22 AbSci shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – AbSci shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the AI-powered synthetic biology company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $15 – $17

Weblinks: https://www.absci.com/, https://twitter.com/abscibio

Contacts: AbSci press , press@absci.com

Friday, Jul. 23 12:30 PM Brookings discussion on transatlantic data flows with Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene – ‘Transatlantic data flows: What’s next after the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield?’ Brookings Institution online event, on issues of cross-border data transfers and data localization in the context of ongoing negotiations to replace the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. Keynote from Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, with other speakers include Workday Chief Privacy Officer Barbara Cosgrove, Center for Democracy and Technology Security and Surveillance Project Co-Director Sharon Bradford Franklin, and Georgia Tech University’s Peter Swire

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-transatlantic-data-flows-eu-us-privacy-shield

Friday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 25 CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party – CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party, multi-venue Seattle music festival * Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://capitolhillblockparty.com/, https://twitter.com/CHBlockParty

Contacts: Capitol Hill Block Party press, Porter Novelli, CHBP@porternovelli.com, 1 206 727 2880