Washington Daybook
Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 21.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.
To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 21 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov
Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov
Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 21 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine makes Health through Housing property acquisition announcement – King County Executive Dow Constantine and Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus make next announcement of a Health through Housing property acquisition, via press conference
Location: 9 16th St NW, Auburn, WA
Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov
Contacts: Chase Gallagher, King County, WA, chase.gallagher@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 8537
Following the press conference, media will be able to join a brief tour. * On-site contact: Chase Gallagher 206-308-7692
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 21 1:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Okanogan County, discussing recent wildfires with Colville Tribe leadership (1:30 PM PDT), incident command leaders (2:00 PM PDT), and community members, Colville Government Center, 21 Colville St, Nespelem (3:00 PM PDT), before holding a media availability, Colville Government Center, 21 Colville St, Nespelem (3:30 PM PDT)
Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee
Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;
All media planning to cover the 3 p.m. meeting with community members or the 3:30 p.m. media availability must RSVP with the governor’s office and bring their credentials
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 21 7:00 PM Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala – Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala, with honorees including Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard and Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler. Other speakers include Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Pete Stauber, plus a performance from musician Natasha Bedingfield
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://globaldownsyndrome.org/, https://twitter.com/GDSFoundation
Contacts: Global Down Syndrome Foundation, 1 303 321 6277
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 21 NHL Expansion Draft for the Seattle Kraken – 2021 NHL Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck, with the League revealing the initial roster of expansion side Seattle Kraken. The team pick 30 players – one from each other team, except previous expansion side Vegas Golden Knights – with each side allowed to protect no more than 11 players
Location: Gas Works Park, Seattle, WA
Weblinks: http://www.nhl.com, https://twitter.com/NHL, #NHLDraft
Contacts: Emily Campbell, NHL, ecampbell@nhl.com
——————–
Wednesday, Jul. 21 AbSci expected to announce final IPO pricing – AbSci expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the AI-powered synthetic biology company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $15 – $17
Weblinks: https://www.absci.com/, https://twitter.com/abscibio
Contacts: AbSci press , press@absci.com
——————–
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 22 5:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen discusses Indo-Pacific engagement – Hudson Institute holds online event with Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, who discusses U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific region
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute
Contacts: Hudson Institute, info@hudson.org, 1 202 974 2400
WATCH HERE: https://www.hudson.org/events/1989-virtual-event-indo-pacific-engagement-a-discussion-with-rep-rick-larsen-72021
——————–
Thursday, Jul. 22 AbSci shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – AbSci shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the AI-powered synthetic biology company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $15 – $17
Weblinks: https://www.absci.com/, https://twitter.com/abscibio
Contacts: AbSci press , press@absci.com
——————–
——————–
Friday, Jul. 23 12:30 PM Brookings discussion on transatlantic data flows with Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene – ‘Transatlantic data flows: What’s next after the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield?’ Brookings Institution online event, on issues of cross-border data transfers and data localization in the context of ongoing negotiations to replace the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. Keynote from Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, with other speakers include Workday Chief Privacy Officer Barbara Cosgrove, Center for Democracy and Technology Security and Surveillance Project Co-Director Sharon Bradford Franklin, and Georgia Tech University’s Peter Swire
Location: Virtual Event
Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst
Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105
https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-transatlantic-data-flows-eu-us-privacy-shield
——————–
Friday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 25 CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party – CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party, multi-venue Seattle music festival * Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Location: Seattle, WA
Weblinks: http://capitolhillblockparty.com/, https://twitter.com/CHBlockParty
Contacts: Capitol Hill Block Party press, Porter Novelli, CHBP@porternovelli.com, 1 206 727 2880
Comments