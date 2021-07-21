Washington Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) _ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $17.4 million.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of $1 per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $55.3 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Washington Trust shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.07, a rise of 47% in the last 12 months.

