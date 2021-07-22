BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BLY, Ore. — Lower winds and better weather helped crews using bulldozers and helicopters battling the nation’s largest wildfire in southern Oregon while a Northern California wildfire crossed into Nevada, prompting evacuations as blazes burn across the West. By Nathan Howard. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos, AP video.

BIDEN PUBLIC LANDS NOMINEE

BILLINGS, Mont. — A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

WILDFIRES SMOKE EXPLAINER

BILLINGS, Mont. — Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada is blanketing much of the continent, including thousands of miles away on the East Coast. And experts say the phenomenon is becoming more common as human-caused global warming stokes bigger and more intense blazes. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos.

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN SETTLEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday approved a $600,000 payment to the family of a 24-year-old shot and killed by police after a foot chase that outside consultants later criticized as a police policy violation. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS

HKN KRAKEN TAKING SHAPE

SEATTLE — For the entirety of his NHL career, anytime Mark Giordano pulled on a jersey there was always a heavy dose of red. By Tim Booth. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

HKN—KRAKEN-EXPANSION-DRAFT ANALYSIS

Four years after the Vegas Golden Knights burst into the NHL by making 10 trades at their expansion draft, the Seattle Kraken came away with none. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 810 words.

HKN-NHL-DRAFT PREVIEW

The focus of attention falls squarely on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off an NHL draft heavily themed by Michigan, mystery and the expansion Seattle Kraken. By John Wawrow. SENT: 840 words.

