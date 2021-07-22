Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ claim that an ethics investigation she’s facing is politically motivated is false. The two Republican lawmakers are each running for lieutenant governor. Bedke in a statement Wednesday says Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money. The House Ethics and Policy Committee received two complaints earlier this year that center on Giddings publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape. The committee on Tuesday found probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” The committee is holding a public hearing in August.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman shot and killed by Nampa police officers last week as 51-year-old Dawn Simpson. The Idaho Statesman reports Simpson died Friday from a gunshot wound at a Boise hospital. The Nampa Police Department said the shooting happened earlier that day after officers responded to a trespassing report and found Simpson parked in a driveway. Officers said they told Simpson to get out of the car, but she instead drove away, hitting a patrol car. The officers confronted her a few blocks away, and said they returned fire after she shot at them. The shooting is under investigation.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma. But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A woman has died in a boating accident on a river in western Wyoming. The 67-year-old was on a guided fishing trip on the Snake River when the drift boat she and two others were in tipped, took on water and overturned Tuesday. Teton County Search and Rescue chief advisor Cody Lockhart says a guide and another tourist in the boat were able to swim to shore and were unhurt. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports rescuers reached the woman on the river about 5 miles southwest of Jackson within 45 minutes but couldn’t revive her. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.