Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire has crossed into Nevada, prompting new evacuation orders, but better weather is helping crews battling the nation’s largest blaze in southern Oregon. The Tamarack Fire, started by lightning south of Lake Tahoe, has now burned more than 68 square miles. Authorities say more than 1,200 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has destroyed at least 10 structures. Oregon’s Bootleg Fire has burned an area about half the size of Rhode Island but authorities say lower winds and temperatures are helping efforts to surround it. Also, the fire is approaching an area burned by a previous fire, which could slow its growth.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge in Nevada is considering legal challenges to government approval of a mine at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du said Wednesday she’ll decide by the end of the month whether to grant the conservationists’ bid for a temporary ban on any digging at the site near the Nevada-Oregon line because of potential harm to sage grouse and other wildlife. She also agreed to an expedited review of a new request from a Nevada tribe to join the legal battle. The tribe is seeking a similar restraining order based on its claim the mine would disturb sacred tribal burial grounds.

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father and 7-year-old daughter drowned in the Sandy River downstream from Dabney State Recreation Area near Troutdale. Multnomah County sheriff’s officials say Jenni Fernandez-Suarez’s floating device flipped and her father, Erislandy Fernandez-Sanchez, tried to save her at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say she was floating in the river and her father went into the water from the shore to try to rescue her. Deputies and Gresham firefighters found him unresponsive in the water and searchers found the child in the water about an hour later. The two were pronounced dead at the hospital.

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found 1st Lt. Brian Yang on a ridge below them in the Mt. Whittier area on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say they said the person was unresponsive. Searchers responded, confirmed it was Yang and that he had died. Officials say he appeared to have fallen about 200 feet down a steep embankment. He was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around noon Sunday. According to its Twitter account, the Army’s I Corps was aware of Yang’s absence and was involved in the search effort.