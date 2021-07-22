Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has rejected the state’s proposed part of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson related to the opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Ferguson said in a news release Wednesday that under the proposal companies who distributed opioids would pay Washington an estimated total of $527.5 million over 18 years but only if all the cities and counties opt in. Ferguson called the offer deficient, saying the amount of money isn’t enough to address the devastation caused by the opioid crisis. Ferguson says he plans to take his lawsuits against McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen and against Johnson & Johnson to trial.

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found 1st Lt. Brian Yang on a ridge below them in the Mt. Whittier area on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say they said the person was unresponsive. Searchers responded, confirmed it was Yang and that he had died. Officials say he appeared to have fallen about 200 feet down a steep embankment. He was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around noon Sunday. According to its Twitter account, the Army’s I Corps was aware of Yang’s absence and was involved in the search effort.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A man who has been convicted four times of killing a man in 2005 was sentenced on Tuesday. He said he plans to appeal, again. Terrance Jon Irby was sentenced to 32 years, four months in prison for killing James Rock, who was found stabbed and bludgeoned at his home in 2005. Irby was arrested in Marysville after fleeing a traffic stop. He was found with guns belonging to Rock. Irby’s prior three convictions were overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Des Moines police were searching for a man and woman who are suspected of fatally shooting a man at a gym. Investigators said the two suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous after the shooting. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Planet Fitness gym on Pacific Highway South. The victim’s identity was not immediately released. It was not immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside the gym or outside the fitness center. When paramedics arrived at the location, they tried to revive the victim but he died at the scene.