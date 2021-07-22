Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have set their initial roster. The NHL’s newest expansion team unveiled all 30 picks at a ceremony near Lake Union with Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance. Seattle took Calgary captain Mark Giordano and New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle among their picks. It was a celebratory night. The team will make its debut at Vegas in mid-October in a matchp of the NHL’s two newest teams. The Kraken will play their first home game on Oct. 23 against rival Vancouver.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Kraken had a very different expansion draft on the trading front than the Vegas Golden Knights four years ago. The Kraken made no side deals to acquire extra assets from a team trying to give up or protect a certain player left exposed. General manager Ron Francis says his colleagues around the league learned their lesson from 2017 and did not make the same mistakes. But that doesn’t mean Francis didn’t try. Calgary’s Brad Treliving says the price was just too high to keep the Kraken from taking captain Mark Giordano. And the Flames were not alone in not playing ball with Seattle.

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL draft will feature a distinct Michigan Go Blue theme to it this year once the first round opens on Friday night. Defenseman Owen Power leads a group of three Wolverines players projected to be selected among the top 32 picks. Power is the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked prospect, with a chance to become just the third college player selected first. Forward Kent Johnson is ranked third followed by center Matthew Beniers, listed sixth. The Buffalo Sabres have the first pick, followed by the expansion Seattle Kranken and Anaheim Ducks.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich says he will not participate on site at next week’s Pac-12 football media day in Los Angeles after choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The conference is requiring all in-person participants to be fully vaccinated. Rolovich is about to begin his second season as the head coach at Washington State after spending the previous four seasons at Hawaii. The Cougars played just four games last season. Two other games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues, including the Apple Cup with rival Washington.