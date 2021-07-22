Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS — A bitterly divided U.S. Senate panel deadlocked Thursday on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, as Democrats united behind a nominee whose credibility was assailed by Republicans over her links to a 1989 environmental sabotage case. Matthew Brown. SENT: 741 Words. With AP Photos.

BLY, Ore. — Lower winds and better weather helped crews using bulldozers and helicopters battling the nation’s largest wildfire in southern Oregon while a Northern California wildfire crossed into Nevada, prompting new evacuations as blazes burn across the West. By Nathan Howard. SENT: 562 words. With AP Photos.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada is blanketing much of the continent, including thousands of miles away on the East Coast. And experts say the phenomenon is becoming more common as human-caused global warming stokes bigger and more intense blazes. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 882 words. With AP Photos.

TWIN FALLS — A pot shop opening in northern Nevada is raising concerns just across the border in Idaho where marijuana is illegal. SENT: 247 words.