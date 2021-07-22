Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-LAWMAKER-RAPE-COMPLAINT

Bedke dismisses claim that hearing is politically motivated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ claim that an ethics investigation she’s facing is politically motivated is false. The two Republican lawmakers are each running for lieutenant governor. Bedke in a statement Wednesday says Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money. The House Ethics and Policy Committee received two complaints earlier this year that center on Giddings publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape. The committee on Tuesday found probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” The committee is holding a public hearing in August.

NAMPA POLICE SHOOTING-WOMAN KILLED

Coroner ID’s woman who was shot, killed by Nampa police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman shot and killed by Nampa police officers last week as 51-year-old Dawn Simpson. The Idaho Statesman reports Simpson died Friday from a gunshot wound at a Boise hospital. The Nampa Police Department said the shooting happened earlier that day after officers responded to a trespassing report and found Simpson parked in a driveway. Officers said they told Simpson to get out of the car, but she instead drove away, hitting a patrol car. The officers confronted her a few blocks away, and said they returned fire after she shot at them. The shooting is under investigation.

REPUBLICANS-RIGHT-WING CHALLENGES

Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma. But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.

FATAL FISHING ACCIDENT

Wyoming river boat fishing accident kills woman

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A woman has died in a boating accident on a river in western Wyoming. The 67-year-old was on a guided fishing trip on the Snake River when the drift boat she and two others were in tipped, took on water and overturned Tuesday. Teton County Search and Rescue chief advisor Cody Lockhart says a guide and another tourist in the boat were able to swim to shore and were unhurt. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports rescuers reached the woman on the river about 5 miles southwest of Jackson within 45 minutes but couldn’t revive her. The woman’s identity hasn’t been released.

IDAHO LAWMAKER-RAPE COMPLAINT

Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser’s name faces hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing next month. The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday that it found probable cause Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” This year, she shared links to a far-right blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and details about her life with thousands of people in a newsletter and on social media. Giddings claimed on Facebook that a political rival was pushing for the ethics hearing as a form of “dirty politics.” The 19-year-old intern had reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her. He denied wrongdoing but resigned.

REQUIRED VACCINES-IDAHO

Idaho lieutenant governor keeps focus on vaccine mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says the Biden administration could be behind private health care businesses requiring their employees get COVID-19 vaccines. McGeachin is acting governor with Gov. Brad Little out of the state. She has sent what she calls a formal inquiry to the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare concerning the requirement. Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System announced the vaccine requirement earlier this month ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread. They have said the vaccine requirements are intended to keep health care facilities open and employees and patients safe.