Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A Northern California wildfire has crossed into Nevada, prompting new evacuation orders, but better weather is helping crews battling the nation’s largest blaze in southern Oregon. The Tamarack Fire, started by lightning south of Lake Tahoe, has now burned more than 68 square miles. Authorities say more than 1,200 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has destroyed at least 10 structures. Oregon’s Bootleg Fire has burned an area about half the size of Rhode Island but authorities say lower winds and temperatures are helping efforts to surround it. Also, the fire is approaching an area burned by a previous fire, which could slow its growth.

Judge hears fight over lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge in Nevada is considering legal challenges to government approval of a mine at the largest known U.S. deposit of lithium. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du said Wednesday she’ll decide by the end of the month whether to grant the conservationists’ bid for a temporary ban on any digging at the site near the Nevada-Oregon line because of potential harm to sage grouse and other wildlife. She also agreed to an expedited review of a new request from a Nevada tribe to join the legal battle. The tribe is seeking a similar restraining order based on its claim the mine would disturb sacred tribal burial grounds.

Father, daughter drown in Sandy River near Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a father and 7-year-old daughter drowned in the Sandy River downstream from Dabney State Recreation Area near Troutdale. Multnomah County sheriff’s officials say Jenni Fernandez-Suarez’s floating device flipped and her father, Erislandy Fernandez-Sanchez, tried to save her at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say she was floating in the river and her father went into the water from the shore to try to rescue her. Deputies and Gresham firefighters found him unresponsive in the water and searchers found the child in the water about an hour later. The two were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Body of missing hiker found near Mount St. Helens

KELSO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have found the body of an Army lieutenant reported missing near Mount St. Helens in southwest Washington state. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said hikers found 1st Lt. Brian Yang on a ridge below them in the Mt. Whittier area on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say they said the person was unresponsive. Searchers responded, confirmed it was Yang and that he had died. Officials say he appeared to have fallen about 200 feet down a steep embankment. He was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head around noon Sunday. According to its Twitter account, the Army’s I Corps was aware of Yang’s absence and was involved in the search effort.

‘Every firefighter on deck’ this wildfire season in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As infernos continue to rage across Oregon, officials say that the state will need “every firefighter on deck” this wildfire season.” Currently, 5,000 firefighters are battling blazes in the state, including 2,000 working on the Bootleg Fire — the nation’s largest active wildfire that has grown to 607-square-mile (1,572 square kilometers). Along with the exceedingly hot and dry conditions, Ruiz-Temple said that this wildfire season is historic in terms of the amount of resources that have been deployed. Fire officials say that while there are still some local crews and National Guard members available to help, teams from Utah and California have also been brought to Oregon.

Northwest heat wave: Death toll reaches at least 112

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say last month’s Pacific Northwest heat wave that toppled all-time temperature records killed at least 112 people in Washington state. KUOW reports the Department of Health updated its tally on Monday, which caused the death toll to increase by 21. In Washington, the bulk of the deaths were in the state’s most populous counties, King, Pierce and Snohomish, though 20 of Washington’s 39 counties reported at least one death caused by the triple-digit heat. The death toll is likely to continue to rise as more deaths are reported and as data is shared between government agencies.

After declines, Oregon again sees rise in COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is no exception as the highly transmissible delta variant sweeps across the nation, fueling an increase in COVID-19 cases. For at least 11 consecutive weeks COVID-19 cases had been decreasing in Oregon, until last week. Health experts are pointing at the highly contagious delta variant as a factor as state and federal officials continue to warn about a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Last week the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases — an 11% increase from the previous week. Oregon’s data shows that the delta variant accounts for about only 5% of the state’s COVID-19 cases, but officials say that is likely an undercount and is expected to increase.

Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze. Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away. These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below. An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week. In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.