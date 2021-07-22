Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 22 9:00 AM Bicameral Dems describe ‘the human toll of climate-fueled extreme weather’ – Climate Power and the League of Conservation Voters hold event to ‘hear from people across the country detailing how climate change-fueled extreme weather has hurt the communities where they live’ and call on Congress to act. Speakers include Democrats Sens. Michael Bennet, Catherine Cortez Masto, Chris Murphy, Tina Smith, and Ron Wyden, Reps. Sean Casten, Donald McEachin, and Joe Neguse, Colorado River District General Manager Andy Mueller, Talent, OR, Mayor Darby Ayers-Flood, Reno Fire Chief David Cochran, Climate Generation’s Jothsna Harris, and Save the Sound’s Curt Johnson

Location: Reserve Officers Association, 1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://climatepower.us/, https://twitter.com/climatepower

Contacts: Jason Phelps, Climate Power, jason@climatepower.us, 1 651 274 9417

To RSVP, please reply to press@climatepower.us

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 22 11:00 AM Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board Products Subcommittee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: OHA External Relations, phd.communications@dhsoha.state.or.us

Via Zoom Meeting: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/16018821728 * Meeting ID: 160 1882 1728

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 22 12:00 PM Bicameral Dems and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh discuss investments in workforce development – Democrats Reps. Bobby Scott and Suzanne Bonamici, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and Wyoming Machine, Inc. President Traci Tapani, and National Skills Coalition Representative Andy Van Kleunen highlight the importance of investing in workforce development, via virtual press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.house.gov/scott

Contacts: Press Office, edlaborpress@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 0853

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_qQzi8-AzQxWTVS2cFNTG-w

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 22 12:30 PM Axios discussion on biosimilars with Dem Rep. Kurt Schrader – ‘Biosimilars and the Future of Care’ Axios discussion on the future of biosimilars and other innovative approaches to lowering the cost of treatment for patients in the U.S., with Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care CEO Kashyap Patel, and Viatris Developed Markets President Tony Mauro

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://biosimilarsfutureofcare.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 23 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Jeff Merkley highlights ‘the urgent need to curb plastic pollution’ – Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley and Surfrider Foundation Portland Chapter highlight ‘the urgent need to curb plastic pollution’ and discuss the ‘Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act’ and ‘National Bottle Bill’, via news conference. Other speakers include Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg

Location: Oregon Zoo, 4001 Southwest Canyon Road, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.surfrider.org/, https://twitter.com/Surfrider

Contacts: Sara Hottman, Sen. Jeff Merkley state communications, sara_hottman@merkley.senate.gov, 1 503 326 3386; Bri Goodwin, Surfrider, bgoodwin@surfrider.org;

Please RSVP to oregon@surfrider.org * Logistical Questions: Krista Swan, Oregon Zoo: Krista.Swan@oregonzoo.org, 503-740-9922

——————–

Friday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 25 Portland ‘Welcome Back to the Heart of Portland’ weekend

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784