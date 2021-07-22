WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
2-0-4
(two, zero, four)Hit 5
08-24-31-32-40
(eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000Keno
01-03-04-06-07-10-15-17-19-22-26-32-35-38-46-66-68-69-76-79
(one, three, four, six, seven, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)Match 4
03-16-19-21
(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $138 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
