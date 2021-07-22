WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily Game

2-0-4

(two, zero, four)

Hit 5

08-24-31-32-40

(eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $580,000

Keno

01-03-04-06-07-10-15-17-19-22-26-32-35-38-46-66-68-69-76-79

(one, three, four, six, seven, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-six, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-six, seventy-nine)

Match 4

03-16-19-21

(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $174 million