Washington Daybook

Thursday, Jul. 22 5:00 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen discusses Indo-Pacific engagement – Hudson Institute holds online event with Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, who discusses U.S. policy in the Indo-Pacific region

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.hudson.org, https://twitter.com/HudsonInstitute

Contacts: Hudson Institute, info@hudson.org, 1 202 974 2400

WATCH HERE: https://www.hudson.org/events/1989-virtual-event-indo-pacific-engagement-a-discussion-with-rep-rick-larsen-72021

Thursday, Jul. 22 5:00 PM PracticeLink Virtual Career Fair for the South Pacific and South Mountain Regions

Weblinks: https://www.practicelink.com/, https://twitter.com/PracticeLink

Contacts: Drew Terry , PracticeLink, Drew.Terry@PracticeLink.com, 1 479 790 2002

Thursday, Jul. 22 AbSci shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – AbSci shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the AI-powered synthetic biology company announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $16 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $15 – $17

Weblinks: https://www.absci.com/, https://twitter.com/abscibio

Contacts: AbSci press , press@absci.com

Friday, Jul. 23 12:30 PM Brookings discussion on transatlantic data flows with Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene – ‘Transatlantic data flows: What’s next after the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield?’ Brookings Institution online event, on issues of cross-border data transfers and data localization in the context of ongoing negotiations to replace the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. Keynote from Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, with other speakers include Workday Chief Privacy Officer Barbara Cosgrove, Center for Democracy and Technology Security and Surveillance Project Co-Director Sharon Bradford Franklin, and Georgia Tech University’s Peter Swire

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-transatlantic-data-flows-eu-us-privacy-shield

Friday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 25 CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party – CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party, multi-venue Seattle music festival * Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://capitolhillblockparty.com/, https://twitter.com/CHBlockParty

Contacts: Capitol Hill Block Party press, Porter Novelli, CHBP@porternovelli.com, 1 206 727 2880

Saturday, Jul. 24 – Sunday, Jul. 25 12:00 PM Welcome Back to Westlake event, headlined by Digable Planets

Location: Westlake Park, 401 Pine St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov