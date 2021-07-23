BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state’s top epidemiologist is recommending that everyone wear a mask or face covering in crowded indoor places because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. SENT: 310 words.

911 CALLS NEW RESPONSE UNIT

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials plan to add a response unit for 911 calls that don’t require typical, armed police officers. SENT: 300 words.

SECURITY GUARD KILLING

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents. SENT: 260 words.

COLUMBIA RIVER CABLE PROPOSAL

A proposal to lay cables beneath the Columbia River is met with skepticism from an Indigenous activist and the river’s advocates. By Peter Fairley, Investigate West. SENT: 1970 words.

IN BRIEF

SEATTLE PROTESTS REPORT: Report faults Seattle police response to protests

WOMAN KILLED PLEA: Man pleads not guilty to killing estranged wife at bar

PESTICIDE LEAK PENALTY: EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company