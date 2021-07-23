Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state. But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated. On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel has deadlocked on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans. Democrats vowed Thursday to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to bring the nomination before the full Senate. Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation. Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A pot shop opening in northern Nevada is raising concerns just across the Idaho state line where marijuana is illegal. Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in mid-September is opening a dispensary in Jackpot, Nevada, about 45 miles south of Twin Falls, Idaho. Thrive marketing director John Erminio tells The Times-News that the company plans to tell customers the two states view pot differently. Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall says he’s concerned about marijuana-using drivers on the road that connects the two cities. Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter says deputies have been sent to drug recognition school to spot drivers operating under the influence of marijuana.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ claim that an ethics investigation she’s facing is politically motivated is false. The two Republican lawmakers are each running for lieutenant governor. Bedke in a statement Wednesday says Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money. The House Ethics and Policy Committee received two complaints earlier this year that center on Giddings publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape. The committee on Tuesday found probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” The committee is holding a public hearing in August.