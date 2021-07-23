Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Crews are making progress against the nation’s largest wildfire in Oregon even as fires in neighboring California continue to threaten homes. The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, is 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes. Fire officials say they’ve surrounded much of the bottom half. An upper eastern edge is still advancing toward thousands of homes but authorities say the pace is slower than last week, when the fire exploded. In California, blowing embers from the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe ignited a fast-moving spot fire, prompting a new evacuation near Topaz Lake on the California-Nevada line.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state. But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated. On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A state board has stripped ex-West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus and fired West Linn Sgt. Tony Reeves of their police certifications over the wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser of Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state Board on Public Safety Standards & Training voted unanimously to OK the lifetime revocations for dishonesty and discriminatory behavior. Timeus started a theft investigation of Fesser as a favor for a friend. Reeves led the investigation at the behest of Timeus. Timeus’ friend was Eric Benson, Fesser’s boss at A&B Towing in Portland. Benson feared Fesser, who is Black, was going to bring a discrimination complaint against him. The public safety board found Timeus’ actions “discredited the policing profession.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Rep. Gary Leif has died. He was 64. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan confirmed his death Thurdsay in a statement. A cause of death wasn’t immediately available. Leif was seven months into his third term as a Republican state representative. His House District 2 includes parts of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties. Previously, the representative had been a Douglas County Commissioner. Colleagues of Leif, a Republican, described the lawmaker as patient, humble, hardworking and a mentor.