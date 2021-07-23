Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state. But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated. On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lake Stevens man has been charged with a felony hate crime for allegedly posting a photo of a gun on social media and threatening to kill people of color. The Daily Herald reports court papers say on Jan. 28, one of Benjamin Richey’s relatives had a few friends over. Documents say Richey took the phone of one of the friends and used their Snapchat account to post a picture of himself holding a BB gun with the caption “killing minorities soon.” The charges say Richey, who is white, told police the post was a joke. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the north-central Washington town of Winthrop temporarily had the worst air quality in the country as wildfires in the Methow Valley area continued to burn. The National Weather Service in Spokane said on Twitter Thursday morning that Winthrop’s air quality was listed as hazardous on the Air Quality Index’s real-time map. Two large wildfires in hilly, forested areas near Winthrop and Mazama in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are keeping part of State Route 20 closed and have prompted evacuation notices. Officials say a new blaze as of Wednesday on the Spokane Indian Reservation is also growing and has prompted mandatory evacuations.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s City Council has approved a $600,000 payment to the family of a man police shot to death after a foot chase that consultants later criticized as a police policy violation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the payment settles a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Terrell Johnson’s mother, Alicia Johnson, who said her son was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was killed and had previously been suffering from mental health issues. The lawsuit says he had sought help from medical professionals, but received none. A Multnomah County grand jury found that Officer Samson Ajir acted lawfully.