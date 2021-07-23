Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea struck out a career-high 13 in seven strong innings, Ramón Laureano drove in a pair of runs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a 10-game road trip. Manaea was overpowering in winning for the first time since June 14, after losing his last four decisions. Laureano had a pair of RBI singles. Seattle’s run came on a solo homer by Tom Murphy.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken created a nucleus for their first couple of seasons with the selections made in the expansion draft. Defenseman Mark Giordano seems in line to be the first Kraken captain. Other core players include defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson and Haydn Fleury, forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev, and goaltender Chris Driedger. It was clear Seattle put a priority on defense, but its offensive selections lacked star power. That’s why having roughly $30 million in salary cap space could be a big benefit for Seattle as trades start happening and free agency begins.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored a spectacular goal from 40 yards out midway through the second half and the short-handed Seattle Sounders beat expansion Austin FC 1-0. Ruidiaz came on as a second-half substitute and quickly netted one of the top goals of the season — his MLS-leading 11th of the season — catching goalkeeper Brad Stuver off his line and curling a shot for his 11th goal of the season. Obed Vargas became the third-youngest player in MLS history to appear in a match, playing 77 minutes for Seattle at 15 years, 351 days. Only Freddy Adu and Alphonso Davies made younger debuts in league history.

UNDATED (AP) — NHL teams wasted little time making moves once the roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft was lifted. Carolina traded goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to Detroit for a third-round pick and the rights to pending free agent Jonathan Bernier. Philadelphia sent second- and seventh-round picks in 2022 to Arizona to take Shayne Gostisbehere. The New York Rangers signed back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Barclay Goodrow to a six-year contract the Lightning could not have afforded. The moves were all consequences of the salary cap remaining flat at $81.5 million because of pandemic-related revenue losses.