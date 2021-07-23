Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state. But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated. On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

BIDEN-PUBLIC LANDS-NOMINEE

Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel has deadlocked on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans. Democrats vowed Thursday to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to bring the nomination before the full Senate. Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation. Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.

MARIJUANA DISPENSARY

Nevada marijuana shop causes concern among Idaho officials

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A pot shop opening in northern Nevada is raising concerns just across the Idaho state line where marijuana is illegal. Thrive Cannabis Marketplace in mid-September is opening a dispensary in Jackpot, Nevada, about 45 miles south of Twin Falls, Idaho. Thrive marketing director John Erminio tells The Times-News that the company plans to tell customers the two states view pot differently. Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall says he’s concerned about marijuana-using drivers on the road that connects the two cities. Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter says deputies have been sent to drug recognition school to spot drivers operating under the influence of marijuana.

IDAHO-LAWMAKER-RAPE-COMPLAINT

Bedke dismisses claim that hearing is politically motivated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — House Speaker Scott Bedke says Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ claim that an ethics investigation she’s facing is politically motivated is false. The two Republican lawmakers are each running for lieutenant governor. Bedke in a statement Wednesday says Giddings is attempting to deflect and use the investigation to raise money. The House Ethics and Policy Committee received two complaints earlier this year that center on Giddings publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape. The committee on Tuesday found probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative.” The committee is holding a public hearing in August.

NAMPA POLICE SHOOTING-WOMAN KILLED

Coroner ID’s woman who was shot, killed by Nampa police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman shot and killed by Nampa police officers last week as 51-year-old Dawn Simpson. The Idaho Statesman reports Simpson died Friday from a gunshot wound at a Boise hospital. The Nampa Police Department said the shooting happened earlier that day after officers responded to a trespassing report and found Simpson parked in a driveway. Officers said they told Simpson to get out of the car, but she instead drove away, hitting a patrol car. The officers confronted her a few blocks away, and said they returned fire after she shot at them. The shooting is under investigation.

REPUBLICANS-RIGHT-WING CHALLENGES

Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right wing

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he’d need to coast to reelection in deep-red Oklahoma. But the devout Baptist and former director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas, Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump’s election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns. Some incumbents suddenly are scrambling to defend their right flank, heating up their rhetoric on social media and ripping into President Joe Biden at every opportunity.