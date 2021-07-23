Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state. But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated. On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

HATE CRIME CHARGES

Man charged with hate crime for alleged threats

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lake Stevens man has been charged with a felony hate crime for allegedly posting a photo of a gun on social media and threatening to kill people of color. The Daily Herald reports court papers say on Jan. 28, one of Benjamin Richey’s relatives had a few friends over. Documents say Richey took the phone of one of the friends and used their Snapchat account to post a picture of himself holding a BB gun with the caption “killing minorities soon.” The charges say Richey, who is white, told police the post was a joke. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRES

Town tops in US poor air quality as fires continue to burn

WINTHROP, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the north-central Washington town of Winthrop temporarily had the worst air quality in the country as wildfires in the Methow Valley area continued to burn. The National Weather Service in Spokane said on Twitter Thursday morning that Winthrop’s air quality was listed as hazardous on the Air Quality Index’s real-time map. Two large wildfires in hilly, forested areas near Winthrop and Mazama in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest are keeping part of State Route 20 closed and have prompted evacuation notices. Officials say a new blaze as of Wednesday on the Spokane Indian Reservation is also growing and has prompted mandatory evacuations.

OFFICER SHOOTS MAN-SETTLEMENT

Portland approves $600K to settle cop’s fatal shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s City Council has approved a $600,000 payment to the family of a man police shot to death after a foot chase that consultants later criticized as a police policy violation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the payment settles a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Terrell Johnson’s mother, Alicia Johnson, who said her son was undergoing a mental health crisis when he was killed and had previously been suffering from mental health issues. The lawsuit says he had sought help from medical professionals, but received none. A Multnomah County grand jury found that Officer Samson Ajir acted lawfully.

GUILTY PLEA-EMBEZZLING

Washington man pleads guilty to wire fraud

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver, Washington man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud after embezzling more than $400,000 from his San Diego, California-based employer. That’s according to federal prosecutors. Derick Jonathan Cameron worked as the financial controller for RAL Investment Corp. He admitted to abusing his access to the company’s accounting software to issue more than 200 unauthorized checks to himself. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California says Cameron is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

BIDEN-PUBLIC LANDS-NOMINEE

Democrats back Biden US lands pick assailed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. Senate panel has deadlocked on President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West amid bitter opposition from Republicans. Democrats vowed Thursday to push on with the nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised to bring the nomination before the full Senate. Republicans have sought to undermine the credibility of the Bureau of Land Management nominee over her ties to a 32-year-old criminal investigation. Stone-Manning received immunity to testify against two friends who were convicted in the 1989 sabotage of a national forest timber sale in Idaho.

RIVER SURVEY-FEDERAL FUNDS

Federal money slated to monitor sediment in Cowlitz River

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — The Cowlitz River sediment monitoring survey will be federally funded again this year, putting the project back on track after years when the federal government did not allocate the money. Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler says an appropriations bill included two Southwest Washington projects: sediment monitoring of the lower Cowlitz River and a navigation improvement project on the Columbia River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been monitoring how much sediment still is sluicing off Mount St. Helens after the 1980 eruption and into local waterways, as it presents a flooding danger to downstream communities.

OPIOIDS SETTLEMENT REJECTED

Washington AG rejects opioids settlement, wants trial

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has rejected the state’s proposed part of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson related to the opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Ferguson said in a news release Wednesday that under the proposal companies who distributed opioids would pay Washington an estimated total of $527.5 million over 18 years but only if all the cities and counties opt in. Ferguson called the offer deficient, saying the amount of money isn’t enough to address the devastation caused by the opioid crisis. Ferguson says he plans to take his lawsuits against McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen and against Johnson & Johnson to trial.

FITNESS CENTER SHOOTING

Des Moines police search for suspects in fatal gym shooting

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — Des Moines police were searching for a man and woman who are suspected of fatally shooting a man at a gym. Investigators said the two suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous after the shooting. It occurred at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Planet Fitness gym on Pacific Highway South. The victim’s identity was not immediately released. It was not immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside the gym or outside the fitness center. When paramedics arrived at the location, they tried to revive the victim but he died at the scene.

AP-US-WESTERN-WILDFIRES

Wildfire smoke clouds sky, hurts air quality on East Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and ash from massive wildfires in the American West have clouded the sky and led to air quality alerts on parts of the East Coast. The effects of the blazes were felt 2,500 miles away Wednesday as haze hung over New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Strong winds are blowing smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states on the opposite end of the country. The nation’s largest wildfire, Oregon’s Bootleg Fire, grew to become half the size of Rhode Island. Fires also burned on both sides of California’s Sierra Nevada and in Washington state and other areas of the West.