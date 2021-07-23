Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:12 p.m.

WESTERN WILDFIRES EARLY INTERVENTION

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As drought- and wind-driven wildfires have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years, firefighters have tried to become smarter in how they prepare. By Don Thompson. SENT: 1190 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BLY, Ore. — The nation’s largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday, but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California. SENT: 880 words. With AP photos, AP video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Washington state’s top epidemiologist is recommending that everyone wear a mask or face covering in crowded indoor places because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. SENT: 310 words.

SECURITY GUARD KILLING

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents. SENT: 260 words.

COLUMBIA RIVER CABLE PROPOSAL

A proposal to lay cables beneath the Columbia River is met with skepticism from an Indigenous activist and the river’s advocates. By Peter Fairley, Investigate West. SENT: 1970 words.

SWATTING DEATH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man was sentenced to five years in prison this week for his role in an international “swatting” scheme that led to a person’s death, The Commercial Appeal reported. SENT: 450 words.

SPORTS

BKN–NBA DRAFT SHOOTING GUARDS

Jalen Green bypassed college to get the jump on his professional career. The next step comes in Thursday’s NBA draft. SENT: 720 words.

IN BRIEF

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT HOME MANUFACTURER: Home manufacturer sued for alleged racism, discrimination.

SEATTLE PROTESTS REPORT: Report faults Seattle police response to protests

PESTICIDE LEAK PENALTY: EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company

