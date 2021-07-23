AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 23.

Friday, Jul. 23 9:45 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee travels to Seattle, touring Sound Transit’s in-development Roosevelt Station (9:45 AM PDT) and visit Hood Famous Cafe + Bar with Mayor Jenny Durkan to celebrate the city’s ‘Welcome Back Weeks’, 504 5th Ave S (12:00 PM PDT)

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920;

Space for news media attendance on the station and TOD project tours is limited and must be reserved via RSVP on a first-come basis by 8 AM Friday. Only one space per media outlet is available for advance reservation. The tours will be followed by outdoor remarks and Q&A that will not be subject to RSVP.**

Friday, Jul. 23 10:00 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan announces new triage response program for 911 calls – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Councilmember Lisa Herbold announce the creation of a new specialized triage response program that will provide an alternative model for some 911 calls. Other speakers include Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, and Community Safety and Communications Center Director Christopher Lombard

Location: Seattle Office of Emergency Management, 105 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Anthony Derrick, City of Seattle, Anthony.derrick@seattle.gov

Social distancing will be implemented. If unvaccinated, masks required

Friday, Jul. 23 10:30 AM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine distribution in King County

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

Join via Zoom: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/94075144298

Friday, Jul. 23 12:30 PM Brookings discussion on transatlantic data flows with Dem Rep. Suzan DelBene – ‘Transatlantic data flows: What’s next after the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield?’ Brookings Institution online event, on issues of cross-border data transfers and data localization in the context of ongoing negotiations to replace the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. Keynote from Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene, with other speakers include Workday Chief Privacy Officer Barbara Cosgrove, Center for Democracy and Technology Security and Surveillance Project Co-Director Sharon Bradford Franklin, and Georgia Tech University’s Peter Swire

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-transatlantic-data-flows-eu-us-privacy-shield

Friday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 25 CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party – CANCELED: Capitol Hill Block Party, multi-venue Seattle music festival * Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://capitolhillblockparty.com/, https://twitter.com/CHBlockParty

Contacts: Capitol Hill Block Party press, Porter Novelli, CHBP@porternovelli.com, 1 206 727 2880

Saturday, Jul. 24 – Sunday, Jul. 25 12:00 PM Welcome Back to Westlake event, headlined by Digable Planets

Location: Westlake Park, 401 Pine St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

Saturday, Jul. 24 12:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Sawant attends rally ‘for reparations, unity, and affordable housing’ – Groups including New Hope Community Development Institute, The Church Council of Greater Seattle, Seattle King County NAACP, Black Lives Matter Seattle, and Socialist Alternative hold a rally to demand that the city return ‘Black Church land and fund affordable housing expansion in Seattle’s Central District’. Attendees include City Councilmember Kshama Sawant

Location: Spruce Street Mini Park, 160 21st Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlekingcountynaacp.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlekcnaacp

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov