Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state crews are heading to Montana to battle a blaze that injured five firefighters as the West struggles with a series of fires that have ravaged rural lands and destroyed homes. Authorities say progress is being made on the nation’s largest blaze, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, but less than half of it has been contained and thousands of homes remain threatened. Meanwhile, crews from California and Utah are coming to Montana where five firefighters were injured Thursday as they worked the Devil’s Creek blaze near the town of Jordan. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for four northern counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years. They’re using new technology and better positioning of resources in a bid to keep small blazes from erupting into mega-fires like the nation’s biggest wildfire that has charred a section of Oregon half the size of Rhode Island. Catching fires more quickly gives firefighters a better chance of keeping them small. That includes using new fire behavior computer modeling that can help assess risks before fires start, then project their path and growth.

TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested and accused of child neglect after authorities say they found two children alone in a home southwest of Salem with no power or running water. KATU reports according to court documents, a Toledo officer was sent to a home Wednesday for a welfare check after it was reported that two minors were left alone. The officer said a 10-year-old boy answered the door and a 13-year-old boy with special needs was inside. Court documents say the 10-year-old said he had not seen their parents, identified as Tessa Padgett and Andrew Sargent, for several days and didn’t know where they were. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.