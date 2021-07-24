Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Friday in Vancouver, Washington. The Vancouver Police Department says two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are still searching for a third person of interest. The Columbian reports the shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex around 7 p.m. and that the deputy died at a local hospital. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released. No information about what happened during the incident has been made public. Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp says the Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Edmonds man has been charged with putting cellphone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography. The Daily Herald reports Patrick Kunz was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he controlled the surveillance system. On Dec. 9, charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court say a child found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole facing the toilet. Inside the hole, documents say people saw the lens of a cellphone camera facing out. A coach told police at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was there. It wasn’t immediately known if Kunz has a lawyer to comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials plan to add a response unit for 911 calls that don’t require typical, armed police officers. The Seattle Times reports officials said Friday they are still working out details, and nothing will launch until at least next year. Durkan says the idea is to provide 911 dispatchers with a new option for certain calls, like wellness checks, that are associated with neither criminal nor medical emergencies. The mayor says the new response could be similar to the city’s Health One program, which sends firefighters and social workers to nonemergency medical calls. It will likely be staffed by civilian city employees, possibly partnered with particular officers.