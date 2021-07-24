Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens hit back-to-back homers, Dylan Moore scored the go-ahead run on consecutive wild pitches and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3. Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi struck out a career-high 12 and Oakland’s Frankie Montas fanned 10. Neither starter figured in the decision in a game that included punches thrown in the stands during a fight that attracted a lot of views on social media. Moore manufactured the tiebreaking run. Pinch-hitting in the seventh, he hustled out an infield single with two outs, stole his 15th bases and scored on a pair of wild pitches by reliever Jake Diekman. Oakland had won three in a row.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — U.S. assistant Dan Hughes is not the face of the Olympic women’s basketball team and he couldn’t be happier in his role. The 66-year-old has had more than his share of success but believes his biggest reward is having played a role in the careers of so many coaches, including the American staff. National team head coach Dawn Staley played for Hughes in the WNBA. Assistant Jen Rizzotti also played for him. Cheryl Reeve was an assistant for Hughes and is one of five current coaches in the WNBA with ties to him.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social injustice before the anthem is played at games. Bird says not only does everyone know where WNBA players stand on social injustice because of the awareness they raised, but now they’re doing work to bring about change.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken found their potential center of the future with the first draft pick in franchise history selecting Michigan player Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL entry draft. Beniers made perfect sense for Seattle to grab. A two-way center, Beniers had 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games in his first season at Michigan. The 18-year-old also played for the United States at the world juniors and the world championships, appearing in 13 games on the international stage in the past year. Beniers sounds likely to return to Michigan for another season but a final decision hasn’t been made.