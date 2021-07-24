Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES-EARLY INTERVENTION

New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years. They’re using new technology and better positioning of resources in a bid to keep small blazes from erupting into mega-fires like the nation’s biggest wildfire that has charred a section of Oregon half the size of Rhode Island. Catching fires more quickly gives firefighters a better chance of keeping them small. That includes using new fire behavior computer modeling that can help assess risks before fires start, then project their path and growth.

SKI AREA-STEWARDSHIP PROJECT

Sun Valley Resort’s famed ski area getting forest makeover

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — A multiyear project to improve forest health at one of the nation’s top ski destinations has begun in central Idaho. The 10-year Bald Mountain Stewardship Project is intended in part to reduce the chances of a wildfire at Sun Valley Resort’s Bald Mountain ski area that operates on U.S. Forest Service land. The Idaho Mountain Express reports that work has started on the Forest Service’s plan to reduce fuel, restore forest health and enhance recreation opportunities. The ski area is a huge economic driver, but pests and parasites are killing trees in the aging forest long protected from wildfires.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

PESTICIDE LEAK-PENALTY

EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Administration has ordered the J.R. Simplot Co. to pay a $65,250 penalty for pesticide safety violations south of the Columbia River. The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold. Simplot did not respond to a request for comment. EPA says the Oregon warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor that could allow spilled pesticide to contaminate the ground under the warehouse. The Idaho facility had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers.

YELLOWSTONE-FISHING CLOSURE

Warm water prompts Yellowstone 2 p.m.-sunrise fishing ban

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Warm water and low flows are prompting Yellowstone National Park to close all fishing in rivers and streams during the afternoon and evening for the first time in over a decade. The park sometimes closes portions of rivers to fishing during the summer due to warm water. Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says this is the first park-wide closure since 2007. Starting Saturday, river and stream fishing will be prohibited from 2 p.m. until sunrise. Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset, like usual. Warm water can be stressful for trout and other fish, especially when they’re caught.

GRAND TETON-CAMP FINE

Messy Grand Teton camp draws bear; Idaho woman fined $5.8K

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ordered an Idaho woman to pay over $5,800 for leaving trash out that attracted a grizzly bear to her campsite in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Federal prosecutors say wildlife officials had to tranquilize the bear and move it elsewhere in the park in the hope that tasting human food won’t make it a recurring danger to people. A U.S. magistrate judge convicted a 50-year-old woman from Parma, Idaho, of improper food storage, a misdemeanor. He ordered the restitution Tuesday. It would cover the cost of relocating and having to use a GPS collar to track the bear.