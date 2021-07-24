Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Wildfires blasting through West draw states to lend support

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Out-of-state crews are heading to Montana to battle a blaze that injured five firefighters as the West struggles with a series of fires that have ravaged rural lands and destroyed homes. Authorities say progress is being made on the nation’s largest blaze, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, but less than half of it has been contained and thousands of homes remain threatened. Meanwhile, crews from California and Utah are coming to Montana where five firefighters were injured Thursday as they worked the Devil’s Creek blaze near the town of Jordan. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for four northern counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril.”

WESTERN WILDFIRES-EARLY INTERVENTION

New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years. They’re using new technology and better positioning of resources in a bid to keep small blazes from erupting into mega-fires like the nation’s biggest wildfire that has charred a section of Oregon half the size of Rhode Island. Catching fires more quickly gives firefighters a better chance of keeping them small. That includes using new fire behavior computer modeling that can help assess risks before fires start, then project their path and growth.

CHILD NEGLECT ARRESTS

2 arrested, accused of child neglect after kids found alone

TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested and accused of child neglect after authorities say they found two children alone in a home southwest of Salem with no power or running water. KATU reports according to court documents, a Toledo officer was sent to a home Wednesday for a welfare check after it was reported that two minors were left alone. The officer said a 10-year-old boy answered the door and a 13-year-old boy with special needs was inside. Court documents say the 10-year-old said he had not seen their parents, identified as Tessa Padgett and Andrew Sargent, for several days and didn’t know where they were. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

COLUMBIA RIVER-CABLE PROPOSAL

Proposal to lay cables under Columbia met with skepticism

A proposal to lay cables beneath the Columbia River is met with skepticism from an Indigenous activist and the river’s advocates.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-REPORT

Report faults Seattle police response to protests

SEATTLE (AP) — A report on the Seattle Police Department’s response to racial justice protests says officers need to find a better way to interact with anti-police demonstrators, including allowing officers to express solidarity with protesters marching against police brutality and racism. The Seattle Times reports that the city’s Office of Inspector General for Public Safety review of local demonstrations that arose after the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd. The review committee, made up of SPD representatives and community members, found that officers who were sympathetic to the protesters and condemned Floyd’s death felt constrained from saying anything by the department’s code of conduct that requires political neutrality on duty.

DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT-HOME MANUFACTURER

Home manufacturer sued for alleged racism, discrimination

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Two former employees of a home manufacturing company in eastern Oregon have filed a lawsuit saying they endured anti-Black racism and discrimination, and then were fired after reporting the incidents to managers. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the lawsuit was filed in federal court by two Black women who worked for Marlette Homes in Hermiston between 2018 and 2020. Twin sisters Lisa Williams and Angela Pierce accuse the company’s Hermiston branch of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, race-based discrimination, wrongful termination and whistleblower retaliation. Marlette Homes Human Resources Manager Erinn Gailey-Genack said Wednesday that the company had no comment at this time.

PESTICIDE LEAK-PENALTY

EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Administration has ordered the J.R. Simplot Co. to pay a $65,250 penalty for pesticide safety violations south of the Columbia River. The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold. Simplot did not respond to a request for comment. EPA says the Oregon warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor that could allow spilled pesticide to contaminate the ground under the warehouse. The Idaho facility had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers.