Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

911 CALLS-NEW RESPONSE UNIT

Seattle plans to add special response for some 911 calls

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials plan to add a response unit for 911 calls that don’t require typical, armed police officers. The Seattle Times reports officials said Friday they are still working out details, and nothing will launch until at least next year. Durkan says the idea is to provide 911 dispatchers with a new option for certain calls, like wellness checks, that are associated with neither criminal nor medical emergencies. The mayor says the new response could be similar to the city’s Health One program, which sends firefighters and social workers to nonemergency medical calls. It will likely be staffed by civilian city employees, possibly partnered with particular officers.

SECURITY GUARD KILLING

Man charged in Tacoma security guard’s death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents. The News Tribune reports that on Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Patrick Byrne, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. It wasn’t immediately clear if Byrne had an attorney. The 41-year-old victim has not been publicly identified. She was found about 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a building where she’d recently started working.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-REPORT

Report faults Seattle police response to protests

SEATTLE (AP) — A report on the Seattle Police Department’s response to racial justice protests says officers need to find a better way to interact with anti-police demonstrators, including allowing officers to express solidarity with protesters marching against police brutality and racism. The Seattle Times reports that the city’s Office of Inspector General for Public Safety review of local demonstrations that arose after the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd. The review committee, made up of SPD representatives and community members, found that officers who were sympathetic to the protesters and condemned Floyd’s death felt constrained from saying anything by the department’s code of conduct that requires political neutrality on duty.

COLUMBIA RIVER-CABLE PROPOSAL

Proposal to lay cables under Columbia met with skepticism

A proposal to lay cables beneath the Columbia River is met with skepticism from an Indigenous activist and the river’s advocates.

WOMAN KILLED-PLEA

Man pleads not guilty to killing estranged wife at bar

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife at a Bellevue bar has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. KOMO-TV reports Dylan Scott Jennings entered the plea Thursday in King County Superior Court in the death of 26-year-old Anna “Maxx” Lopez. Jennings is accused of shooting Lopez earlier this month at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue where Lopez worked. Court documents say a week before the shooting, Jennings stole his brother’s gun safe, broke it open and stole a handgun inside. On July 5, court documents say he drove to the tavern intending to kill Lopez, who had started dating after their separation. Jennings remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail.

PESTICIDE LEAK-PENALTY

EPA orders $65,250 penalty for pesticide company

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Administration has ordered the J.R. Simplot Co. to pay a $65,250 penalty for pesticide safety violations south of the Columbia River. The penalty covers problems cited by EPA at its Umatilla, Oregon, and Moreland, Idaho, facilities where large amounts of pesticide are stored and sold. Simplot did not respond to a request for comment. EPA says the Oregon warehouse had a 12-inch hole in the floor that could allow spilled pesticide to contaminate the ground under the warehouse. The Idaho facility had pesticide spills that had solidified on the ground, creating a possible exposure for workers.

MURDER CHARGE-PLEA

Man pleads not guilty of fatally shooting estranged wife

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a Bellevue bar pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. Dylan Scott Jennings entered the plea during his arraignment in King County Superior Court on Thursday. The judge ordered him to remain behind bars on $3 million bail. Jennings is accused of shooting his estranged wife, 26-year-old Anna “Maxx” Lopez, on July 5 at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue where Lopez worked. He is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jennings has a history of domestic violence, according to court records. He was convicted for domestic violence assault in 2015.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials report the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state. But even as cases steeply rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health experts warn this is becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Officials presented evidence on Thursday which showed that counties with low-vaccination rates directly correlate with high-infection rates. In places like rural Umatilla County 43% of the population is partially or fully vaccinated. On Thursday, health officials reported that the county’s coronavirus-test positivity rate surpassed 14%.

HATE CRIME CHARGES

Man charged with hate crime for alleged threats

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Lake Stevens man has been charged with a felony hate crime for allegedly posting a photo of a gun on social media and threatening to kill people of color. The Daily Herald reports court papers say on Jan. 28, one of Benjamin Richey’s relatives had a few friends over. Documents say Richey took the phone of one of the friends and used their Snapchat account to post a picture of himself holding a BB gun with the caption “killing minorities soon.” The charges say Richey, who is white, told police the post was a joke. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.