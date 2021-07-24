WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)Hit 5
09-21-26-29-40
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
03-12-20-24-28-31-32-39-42-44-45-46-47-48-49-58-60-62-66-71
(three, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-one)Lotto
07-24-26-27-30-44
(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $4.6 millionMatch 4
07-09-16-17
(seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $153 millionPowerball
01-04-11-59-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(one, four, eleven, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
Comments