WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

0-2-3

(zero, two, three)

Hit 5

09-21-26-29-40

(nine, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-12-20-24-28-31-32-39-42-44-45-46-47-48-49-58-60-62-66-71

(three, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-six, seventy-one)

Lotto

07-24-26-27-30-44

(seven, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

Match 4

07-09-16-17

(seven, nine, sixteen, seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $153 million

Powerball

01-04-11-59-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(one, four, eleven, fifty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $174 million