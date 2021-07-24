AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 24.

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 24 – Sunday, Jul. 25 12:00 PM Welcome Back to Westlake event, headlined by Digable Planets

Location: Westlake Park, 401 Pine St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 24 12:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Sawant attends rally ‘for reparations, unity, and affordable housing’ – Groups including New Hope Community Development Institute, The Church Council of Greater Seattle, Seattle King County NAACP, Black Lives Matter Seattle, and Socialist Alternative hold a rally to demand that the city return ‘Black Church land and fund affordable housing expansion in Seattle’s Central District’. Attendees include City Councilmember Kshama Sawant

Location: Spruce Street Mini Park, 160 21st Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlekingcountynaacp.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlekcnaacp

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, kshama.sawant@seattle.gov

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jul. 26 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:30 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

——————–

Monday, Jul. 26 Costco reduces Special Operating Hours, brought in due to COVID-19, to two days a week – Costco reduces Special Operating Hours (for members aged 60+, those with disabilities, and those who are immunocompromised) at its warehouses to just two days a week – Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM * The hours were introduced in March 2020 as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Earlier this month, the retailer announced that it would be ending the hours altogether, but the updated plan of reducing the hours was announced last week

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Monday, Jul. 26 F5 Networks Inc: Q3 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049