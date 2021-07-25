2 arrested, 1 sought in fatal shooting of Washington deputy

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark County sheriff’s deputy and are searching for a third man they say is the suspected shooter.

The Columbian reports that 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown was shot in his vehicle late Friday while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Guillermo Raya in connection with the shooting, said the Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team. Raya is considered armed and dangerous, the team said.

Vancouver police said 28-year-old Abran Raya Leon and 35-year-old Misty Raya were arrested on unrelated felony warrants after the shooting.

Police say three people were seen fleeing the area after the shooting. Their vehicle crashed near Padden Parkway and Interstate 205, and the three suspects ran, investigators said. Raya-Leon and Misty Raya were arrested after a large manhunt.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Columbian, witnesses told investigators that Guillermo Raya was paranoid that police were following him and confronted Brown as Brown sat in an unmarked SUV.