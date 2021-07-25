Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging in rugged terrain in Northern California has destroyed multiple homes as the state’s largest fire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. The Dixie fire had already destroyed over a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls, in Plumas County, on Saturday night. An updated damage estimate wasn’t immediately available. But fire officials say the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres and is 20% contained. It’s burning in a rocky, remote area, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it expands eastward. Meanwhile, more than 2,200 crew members are working to corral the nation’s largest wildfire, Oregon’s Bootleg fire. It’s over 40% contained.

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is leading a handful of Democratic-run states in extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants living in the country illegally, including seniors. The state was the first nationwide to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year and used this year’s budget to expand the program. California followed suit, including coverage for those 50 and over in the newest state budget. Oregon’s governor has signed a plan expanding coverage to all low-income immigrant adults. While opponents question the cost and using taxpayer funding, experts say the move will ultimately save money and begin to address looming issues with the country’s aging immigrant population.

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Low oxygen levels measured off the coast of Oregon and Washington are raising concerns of large “dead zones” that could decimate crabs and bottom-dwelling fish within them. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week that researchers have detected unseasonably low oxygen levels in a large area off the Pacific coast. Year after year of low oxygen levels starting in the early 2000s led researchers to determine Oregon now has a “hypoxia season” just as it has a fire season — and this year’s hypoxia season has come far earlier than usual. That could have major implications for coastal economies, particularly those tied to the Dungeness crab.