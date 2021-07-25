Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Friday in Vancouver, Washington. The Vancouver Police Department says two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are still searching for a third person of interest. The Columbian reports the shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex around 7 p.m. and that the deputy died at a local hospital. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy killed as 46-year-old Jeremy Brown. No information about what happened during the incident has been made public. Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp says the Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a fight and shooting were reported at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Ichabod’s East. Authorities say deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person in the parking lot before additional gunshots were heard a short distance away, prompting calls for additional law enforcement. Authorities say one man was found dead inside the bar and another man had life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s officials say two men were arrested later Saturday on murder and assault charges.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Edmonds man has been charged with putting cellphone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography. The Daily Herald reports Patrick Kunz was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he controlled the surveillance system. On Dec. 9, charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court say a child found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole facing the toilet. Inside the hole, documents say people saw the lens of a cellphone camera facing out. A coach told police at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was there. It wasn’t immediately known if Kunz has a lawyer to comment.