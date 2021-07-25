Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4. It was the second game in a row Seattle has won on a wild pitch in the series after Dylan Moore scored from second on Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win. They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their last 12. Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. Kendall Graveman (3-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics. It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates. During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social injustice before the anthem is played at games. Bird says not only does everyone know where WNBA players stand on social injustice because of the awareness they raised, but now they’re doing work to bring about change.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — U.S. assistant Dan Hughes is not the face of the Olympic women’s basketball team and he couldn’t be happier in his role. The 66-year-old has had more than his share of success but believes his biggest reward is having played a role in the careers of so many coaches, including the American staff. National team head coach Dawn Staley played for Hughes in the WNBA. Assistant Jen Rizzotti also played for him. Cheryl Reeve was an assistant for Hughes and is one of five current coaches in the WNBA with ties to him.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Chase Gasper scored once and Minnesota United earned a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers. Minnesota United FC improved to 6-5-3 after the victory, and Portland fell to 6-7-1.