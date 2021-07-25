AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 25.

Monday, Jul. 26 – Tuesday, Jul. 27 9:00 AM Idaho Travel Council meeting

Location: Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St, Lewiston, ID

Weblinks: https://commerce.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Cody Allred, Idaho Commerce communications, cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov, 1 208 780 5152

Interested parties may attend in person or join the Zoom meeting here. Meeting ID: 833 9603 9510, Passcode: 656457

Monday, Jul. 26 1:30 PM Annual Congressional Clean Energy Expo and Policy Forum – 24th Annual Congressional Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency EXPO and Policy Forum, hosted virtually by the Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI) and the House and Senate Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (REEE) Caucuses, bringing together businesses, trade associations, and govt agencies to showcase renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. Speakers include Democrats Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Jack Reed and Rep. Ron Kind and Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Mike Crapo

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.eesi.org/expo, https://twitter.com/eesionline, #DCenergyexpo

Contacts: Amaury Laporte, EESI, alaporte@eesi.org, 1 202 662 1884

Tuesday, Jul. 27 7:00 PM Idaho Public Utilities Commission public workshop – Idaho Public Utilities Commission public workshop to present information on an application from Falls Water Co. Inc. to build a new well, a new water-storage tank and a wellhouse along with related improvements at the company’s Taylor Mountain Water System

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://puc.idaho.gov

Contacts: Adam Rush, Idaho Public Utilities Commission, adam.rush@puc.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 0339

Those interested in attending can do so online or by phone. To participate online, please visit idahogov.webex.com, and enter meeting number 177 972 0470. At the next window, enter your name, e-mail address and the password JulyWorkshop. To participate by telephone, please call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 177 972 0470 when prompted.