Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

Police: Boise cops fatally shoot person who pointed gun

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say Boise police officers shot and killed a man in an alley in the city’s West End neighborhood. The Boise Police Department said in a news release that two officers responded at 1:20 a.m. Saturday to a request for a property check in a backyard where a caller reported someone trespassing for a couple nights. Police say the officers walked down an alley and approached someone who was lying on the ground. Police say they asked him to show his hands and he pointed a handgun at them. Police say officers told him to drop the gun and then the person was shot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities are investigating.

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Spokane Valley bar, 2 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a fight and shooting were reported at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Ichabod’s East. Authorities say deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person in the parking lot before additional gunshots were heard a short distance away, prompting calls for additional law enforcement. Authorities say one man was found dead inside the bar and another man had life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s officials say two men were arrested later Saturday on murder and assault charges.

New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years. They’re using new technology and better positioning of resources in a bid to keep small blazes from erupting into mega-fires like the nation’s biggest wildfire that has charred a section of Oregon half the size of Rhode Island. Catching fires more quickly gives firefighters a better chance of keeping them small. That includes using new fire behavior computer modeling that can help assess risks before fires start, then project their path and growth.

Sun Valley Resort’s famed ski area getting forest makeover

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — A multiyear project to improve forest health at one of the nation’s top ski destinations has begun in central Idaho. The 10-year Bald Mountain Stewardship Project is intended in part to reduce the chances of a wildfire at Sun Valley Resort’s Bald Mountain ski area that operates on U.S. Forest Service land. The Idaho Mountain Express reports that work has started on the Forest Service’s plan to reduce fuel, restore forest health and enhance recreation opportunities. The ski area is a huge economic driver, but pests and parasites are killing trees in the aging forest long protected from wildfires.

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.