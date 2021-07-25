Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN-WILDFIRES

California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire raging in rugged terrain in Northern California has destroyed multiple homes as the state’s largest fire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. The Dixie fire had already destroyed over a dozen homes and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls, in Plumas County, on Saturday night. An updated damage estimate wasn’t immediately available. But fire officials say the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres and is 20% contained. It’s burning in a rocky, remote area, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it expands eastward. Meanwhile, more than 2,200 crew members are working to corral the nation’s largest wildfire, Oregon’s Bootleg fire. It’s over 40% contained.

AP-US-IMMIGRANTS-HEALTH-INSURANCE

Health care for older immigrants sees momentum among states

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is leading a handful of Democratic-run states in extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants living in the country illegally, including seniors. The state was the first nationwide to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year and used this year’s budget to expand the program. California followed suit, including coverage for those 50 and over in the newest state budget. Oregon’s governor has signed a plan expanding coverage to all low-income immigrant adults. While opponents question the cost and using taxpayer funding, experts say the move will ultimately save money and begin to address looming issues with the country’s aging immigrant population.

AP-ID-SMALL PLANE CRASH

Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

MARINE DEAD ZONES

Low oxygen levels off coast raise fears of marine dead zones

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Low oxygen levels measured off the coast of Oregon and Washington are raising concerns of large “dead zones” that could decimate crabs and bottom-dwelling fish within them. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week that researchers have detected unseasonably low oxygen levels in a large area off the Pacific coast. Year after year of low oxygen levels starting in the early 2000s led researchers to determine Oregon now has a “hypoxia season” just as it has a fire season — and this year’s hypoxia season has come far earlier than usual. That could have major implications for coastal economies, particularly those tied to the Dungeness crab.

DEPUTY FATALLY SHOT

Sheriff’s deputy killed in Vancouver, Washington, 2 detained

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Friday in Vancouver, Washington. The Vancouver Police Department says two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are still searching for a third person of interest. The Columbian reports the shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex around 7 p.m. and that the deputy died at a local hospital. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy killed as 46-year-old Jeremy Brown. No information about what happened during the incident has been made public. Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp says the Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-EARLY INTERVENTION

New technology propels efforts to fight Western wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are trying to become smarter in how they prepare for the drought- and wind-driven wildfires that have become more dangerous across the American West in recent years. They’re using new technology and better positioning of resources in a bid to keep small blazes from erupting into mega-fires like the nation’s biggest wildfire that has charred a section of Oregon half the size of Rhode Island. Catching fires more quickly gives firefighters a better chance of keeping them small. That includes using new fire behavior computer modeling that can help assess risks before fires start, then project their path and growth.

CHILD NEGLECT ARRESTS

2 arrested, accused of child neglect after kids found alone

TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Two people have been arrested and accused of child neglect after authorities say they found two children alone in a home southwest of Salem with no power or running water. KATU reports according to court documents, a Toledo officer was sent to a home Wednesday for a welfare check after it was reported that two minors were left alone. The officer said a 10-year-old boy answered the door and a 13-year-old boy with special needs was inside. Court documents say the 10-year-old said he had not seen their parents, identified as Tessa Padgett and Andrew Sargent, for several days and didn’t know where they were. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.