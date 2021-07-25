Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-ID-SMALL PLANE CRASH

Pilot dies in small plane crash in western Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities say one person died when a single-engine airplane crashed and started on fire at an airport in western Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust says the department responded at 12:11 p.m. Saturday to a plane crash at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. Crews found the airplane on fire. Myklebust says the fire was brought under control within a few minutes. First responders confirmed one person was aboard the airplane, and did not survive. Myklebust says no additional information about the victim will be released until family members are notified. Authorities are investigating. Officials say the airport remains open.

DEPUTY FATALLY SHOT

Sheriff’s deputy killed in Vancouver, Washington, 2 detained

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot Friday in Vancouver, Washington. The Vancouver Police Department says two persons of interest have been detained and authorities are still searching for a third person of interest. The Columbian reports the shooting happened at an east Vancouver apartment complex around 7 p.m. and that the deputy died at a local hospital. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy killed as 46-year-old Jeremy Brown. No information about what happened during the incident has been made public. Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Kim Kapp says the Southwest Washington Regional Major Crimes Team is investigating.

THREE SHOT-BAR

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Spokane Valley bar, 2 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a fight and shooting were reported at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Ichabod’s East. Authorities say deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person in the parking lot before additional gunshots were heard a short distance away, prompting calls for additional law enforcement. Authorities say one man was found dead inside the bar and another man had life-threatening injuries. Sheriff’s officials say two men were arrested later Saturday on murder and assault charges.

COACH-VOYEURISM

Gymnastics coach charged with voyeurism, child porn

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Edmonds man has been charged with putting cellphone cameras in a youth gymnastics bathroom and possessing child pornography. The Daily Herald reports Patrick Kunz was a coach at the Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy in Everett, where he controlled the surveillance system. On Dec. 9, charging papers filed in Snohomish County Superior Court say a child found a paper towel dispenser box with a hole facing the toilet. Inside the hole, documents say people saw the lens of a cellphone camera facing out. A coach told police at least six girls used the bathroom while the box was there. It wasn’t immediately known if Kunz has a lawyer to comment.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Citing delta variant, King County urges indoor masks

SEATTLE (AP) — The top public health official in Washington state’s most populous county is asking everyone to wear masks in indoor public spaces because of the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant — even if they have been vaccinated. Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer at Public Health – Seattle & King County, made the recommendation Friday. Washington state’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, is urging people to use common sense and to try to not be in places with poor ventilation but is not issuing a statewide mask recommendation for vaccinated people.

911 CALLS-NEW RESPONSE UNIT

Seattle plans to add special response for some 911 calls

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and other city officials plan to add a response unit for 911 calls that don’t require typical, armed police officers. The Seattle Times reports officials said Friday they are still working out details, and nothing will launch until at least next year. Durkan says the idea is to provide 911 dispatchers with a new option for certain calls, like wellness checks, that are associated with neither criminal nor medical emergencies. The mayor says the new response could be similar to the city’s Health One program, which sends firefighters and social workers to nonemergency medical calls. It will likely be staffed by civilian city employees, possibly partnered with particular officers.

SECURITY GUARD KILLING

Man charged in Tacoma security guard’s death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard found dead in downtown Tacoma was severely beaten by a U.S. Army Ranger after she tried to stop the intoxicated man from entering a building, according to court documents. The News Tribune reports that on Friday, Pierce County prosecutors charged 26-year-old Patrick Byrne, who is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. It wasn’t immediately clear if Byrne had an attorney. The 41-year-old victim has not been publicly identified. She was found about 6:10 a.m. Sunday in the lobby of a building where she’d recently started working.

SEATTLE PROTESTS-REPORT

Report faults Seattle police response to protests

SEATTLE (AP) — A report on the Seattle Police Department’s response to racial justice protests says officers need to find a better way to interact with anti-police demonstrators, including allowing officers to express solidarity with protesters marching against police brutality and racism. The Seattle Times reports that the city’s Office of Inspector General for Public Safety review of local demonstrations that arose after the May 25, 2020, murder of George Floyd. The review committee, made up of SPD representatives and community members, found that officers who were sympathetic to the protesters and condemned Floyd’s death felt constrained from saying anything by the department’s code of conduct that requires political neutrality on duty.

COLUMBIA RIVER-CABLE PROPOSAL

Proposal to lay cables under Columbia met with skepticism

A proposal to lay cables beneath the Columbia River is met with skepticism from an Indigenous activist and the river’s advocates.

WOMAN KILLED-PLEA

Man pleads not guilty to killing estranged wife at bar

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife at a Bellevue bar has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. KOMO-TV reports Dylan Scott Jennings entered the plea Thursday in King County Superior Court in the death of 26-year-old Anna “Maxx” Lopez. Jennings is accused of shooting Lopez earlier this month at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue where Lopez worked. Court documents say a week before the shooting, Jennings stole his brother’s gun safe, broke it open and stole a handgun inside. On July 5, court documents say he drove to the tavern intending to kill Lopez, who had started dating after their separation. Jennings remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail.