AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Jul. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Jul. 25 9:00 AM ‘State of the Union’ on CNN – ‘State of the Union with Jake Tapper’, featuring interviews, political analysis and stories of everyday Americans, with guests including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Weblinks: http://www.cnn.com, https://twitter.com/CNNsotu, #CNNsotu

Contacts: Lauren Pratapas, CNN, lauren.pratapas@cnn.com, https://twitter.com/lpratapas

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jul. 26 10:00 AM Oregon Health Authority Nurse Staffing Advisory Board Civil Monetary Penalties Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

ZoomGov Meeting, Dial : +1 669 254 5252 (PST) * Meeting ID: 161 081 8398 * Passcode: 434068

——————–

Monday, Jul. 26 12:00 PM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer addresses postal rally – Communities and Postal Workers United hold a rally to ‘call out Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’ and protest mail delay, price hikes, cuts and closures of mail facilities and privatization schemes. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Portland, OR, Ted Wheeler

Location: East Portland Post Office, 1020 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.cpwunited.com, https://twitter.com/cpwunited

Contacts: Jamie Partridge, CPW United, 1 503 752 5112

——————–

Monday, Jul. 26 1:00 PM Oregon Health Authority Sustainable Health Care Cost Growth Target Implementation Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

To join by Zoom: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1616770289?pwd=dllnb3N3dVNScWNIT0kzM2ZYZWlNZz09 To join by Phone: +16692545252,,1616770289#,,,,*322287# US (San Jose)