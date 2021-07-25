WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
8-3-9
(eight, three, nine)Hit 5
05-18-21-26-41
(five, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
02-05-08-11-14-21-24-28-35-40-41-43-45-48-49-70-71-74-75-78
(two, five, eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, forty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight)Match 4
06-07-20-21
(six, seven, twenty, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $153 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
