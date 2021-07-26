BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Washington at 2:35 p.m.

POLICE REFORM WASHINGTON STATE

SEATTLE — Washington state is embarking on a massive experiment in police reform and accountability following the racial justice protests that erupted after George Floyd’s murder last year, with nearly a dozen laws that took effect Sunday. But law enforcement officials remain uncertain about what they require, leading to discrepancies around the state in how officers might respond — or not respond — to certain situations, including active crime scenes and mental health crises. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1620 words. With AP photos. Abridged version available.

SEATTLE SHOOTINGS

SEATTLE — Authorities in Seattle are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Lake City neighborhood Sunday – the fourth gun homicide in the city in 24 hours. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Monday called the gun violence unacceptable and said the city is moving forward with a multi-prong strategy to address it. SENT: 430 words.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. — Erratic winds and the potential for dry lightning added to the challenges facing firefighters battling California’s largest wildfire, one of numerous blazes burning Monday across the U.S. West. SENT: 670 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUNTIES MASK RECOMMENDATIONS

SEATTLE — Health officials in eight western Washington counties are now recommending mask-wearing in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccine status because of a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly infectious delta variant. SENT: 230 words.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT US ATTORNEYS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is nominating eight new leaders for U.S. attorney positions across the country, including in the office overseeing the prosecutions of hundreds of defendants charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC WASHINGTON STATE ROLOVICH

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for personal reasons. His decision puts the football coach and his school in an awkward position. By Tim Booth. SENT: 660 words. With AP photos.

BKN–NBA DRAFT FORWARDS

Florida State’s Scottie Barnes and preps-to-pros prospect Jonathan Kuminga headline the class of forwards in the NBA draft. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 810 words.

OLY-VIRUS OUTBREAK DIARY SENT BACK

My location was Haneda Airport in Tokyo. My destination was the Main Press Center for the Olympics — also in Tokyo. Turns out the quickest route was through Seattle. Let me explain. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

BBO THIS WEEK IN BASEBALL

The Seattle Mariners have worked their way into the postseason race — one run at a time. By Noah Trister. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

RIVER DEATHS: 2 men dead after being pulled from the Skykomish River.