F5: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $89.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.47 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $651.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $636.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.68 to $2.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.72.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $660 million to $680 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $663.2 million.

F5 shares have climbed roughly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $193.22, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV