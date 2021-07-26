Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark County sheriff’s deputy and are searching for a third man they say is the suspected shooter. The Columbian reports that 46-year-old Detective Jeremy Brown was shot in his police vehicle late Friday while conducting surveillance at a Vancouver apartment complex. Brown was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and five others injured during a series of shootings early Sunday in Seattle. KOMO reports that Sunday evening, police said two people were arrested in connection with one of the shooting scenes, with a suspect expected to face a homicide charge and another suspect for unlawful discharge of a weapon. In a video posted to social media, interim Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz said the shootings were linked to an abundance of guns on city streets. The shootings occurred in Belltown, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District and Cal Anderson Park.

INDIAN FALLS, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire merged with a smaller blaze and destroyed homes in remote areas with limited access for firefighters. Meanwhile, numerous other fires gained strength and threatened property across the U.S. West. The massive Dixie Fire had already leveled a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark Saturday. An updated damage estimate was not available Sunday. That blaze is 21% contained. Firefighters also reported progress against the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. It’s 46% contained. Fires also burned in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is leading a handful of Democratic-run states in extending health insurance coverage to adult immigrants living in the country illegally, including seniors. The state was the first nationwide to offer a Medicaid-like program for older immigrants last year and used this year’s budget to expand the program. California followed suit, including coverage for those 50 and over in the newest state budget. Oregon’s governor has signed a plan expanding coverage to all low-income immigrant adults. While opponents question the cost and using taxpayer funding, experts say the move will ultimately save money and begin to address looming issues with the country’s aging immigrant population.